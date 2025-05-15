Work on documentary about Russia's northernmost settlement completed

NOVOSIBIRSK, May 15. /TASS/. The Abradox Novosibirsk film company wrapped up work on documentary I'll Wait for You about Russia's northernmost settlement - Dixon. The film tells about life in the Far North, the company told TASS.

Dixon is Russia's northernmost settlement, located in the Krasnoyarsk Region's north. The strait divides it into two parts - one on the island and the other on the mainland. The distance between the island and the coastal parts is 1.5 km.

"The documentary is ready. Generally speaking, it's about how people live in the Far North now, what keeps them there, why they prefer to stay there despite the harsh conditions, and why they love the North," the film's producer Veronika Berdina told TASS.

The main character is Alexander Razumny who runs the weather station on the Dixon Island. His story is a story about the village. Other characters are teachers, local residents and those who live in the nearby Chaika shift camp, where coal is mined.

"We have talked to everyone trying to imagine what Dixon will be like in future. A certain time ago, 8,000 people lived there, and now - only 150 locals, plus another 150 visitors and shift workers," she added.

The project was supported by the Presidential Foundation for Cultural Initiatives. The film company has been working also on a feature film about Dixon.

About Dixon

In the early 17th century, Russian Pomors discovered the island, and in 1875, a Swedish polar explorer named it after merchant Oscar Dixon. On September 7, 1915, the first radio message was transmitted from the island, and that date is considered the settlement's founding day.

Dixon is known as the Arctic port related to the Northern Sea Route. Since 2020, the year-round port offers border-crossing services. A new coal terminal, Yenisei, stated working at the port in September, 2023, to serve export to China.