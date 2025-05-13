Novosibirsk university develops model to improve energy supply in Arctic

NOVOSIBIRSK, May 13. /TASS/. The Novosibirsk State Technical University (NSTU) developed a model to optimize energy systems, using autonomous sources, in the Arctic, the university's press service told TASS.

"We have eyed using natural-gas-based hydrogen in fuel cells in decentralized electricity and heat supply systems," the press service quoted Associate Professor Tatiana Myatezh as saying. "Fuel-cells-based hydrogen technologies are a worthy alternative to traditional generating sources - they are environmentally friendly and energy efficient. Besides, there is a wide variety of ways to produce the main reagent (hydrogen), using both organic fuels and carbon-free technologies."

The Arctic has the potential for oil and gas production, and its development is strategically important for the country's economy. Since many Arctic offshore fields are significantly remote from the coastline (65-200 km or more), using electricity transmission lines there is complicated, the university said. Renewable energy sources such as wind and solar installations are not sufficiently stable due to the region's climatic peculiarities. Therefore, a promising option for power supply to underwater mining complexes is to create autonomous power sources independent from available resource or weather conditions.

Scientists have developed an optimization model, where marginal incomes are equal to marginal costs. They compared fuel cells energy efficiency parameters in decentralized and centralized energy supply systems: total energy consumption, CO2 emissions, and technologies' payback periods.

The university specialists calculated optimal operating modes in a competitive market. The use of hydrogen technologies using fuel cells as alternatives to traditional generating sources may increase the power utilization factor by 30% (thus saving on fuel), plus it increases investment attractiveness of energy facilities. Additionally, using renewable energy sources instead of traditional ones cuts environmental risks.

The scientists used obtained data to determine how the new technology may compete with centralized and decentralized systems of mini heat power plants having gas turbine or gas piston engines.

The technology's features

According to the university's press service, it was for the first time that scientists used an integrated approach to optimizing power facilities' modes. The model improves socio-economic, technological and environmental indicators to save fuel and cut electricity costs, the press service told TASS. The cost of one megawatt drops from 1 ruble ($0.01) to 50-60 kopecks ($0.006-0.007). The developers say the model may be used to improve energy supply of Arctic territories like the Krasnoyarsk Region's north or the Far East.