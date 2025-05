MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The price of Bitcoin climbed above $105,000 for the first time since January 31, according to the Binance platform.

As of 04:05 a.m. Moscow time (01:05 a.m. GMT), the price of bitcoin grew by 0.34%, to $105,032.

By 04:19 a.m. Moscow time (01:19 a.m. GMT) its price slowed its growth and was at $104,495 (-0.61%).