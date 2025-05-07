Primorsky Region's business resident to build AAC blocks plant

VLADIVOSTOK, May 7. /TASS/. The ABK LIDER LLC will build a plant in the Primorsky Region to produce autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC) blocks, wall panels and ventilation shafts. The facility will be located in the Bolshoy Kamen advanced-development territory. The plant's commissioning is planned for late 2027, press service of the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic told TASS.

"The annual production capacity will be 300,000 square meters. The aerated concrete's cost will be twice as low as the market price, thus the product may be sold at an affordable cost. The production is scheduled to start in the 4th quarter of 2027. The project attracts private capital from China, and under an agreement with the Corporation for the Development of the Far East and the Arctic the investment will make 1.1 billion rubles ($14 million), and 45 jobs will be created," the corporation's press service said.

According to ABK LIDER's CEO, the plant will fully satisfy the Far East's demand for aerated concrete. It will be equipped with modern automated lines and systems. Thus, as well as due to tax incentives and preferences of the advanced-development territory, the cost of aerated concrete blocks, wall panels and ventilation shafts will be about two times lower than the market cost.

"With the new facility, the region's construction companies will cut logistical costs and will buy products at discounted prices, which eventually will be reflected in real estate costs in the region. Being the Bolshoy Kamen advanced-development territory's business resident, the company will successfully implement its business initiative, and the corporation will comprehensively accompany the project at all stages," Director of the corporation's branch in the Primorsky Region Alexey Dunaev said.

Bolshoy Kamen has 40 business residents. Under agreements with the corporation, they are investing 561 billion rubles ($6.9 billion), creating 21,200 jobs. Businesses have already invested 219.9 billion rubles ($2.7 billion) and created 12,800 jobs.