Foreign Ministers of Russia, Bolivia discuss cooperation projects

BUENOS AIRES, April 30. /TASS/. Foreign Minister of Bolivia Celinda Sosa has discussed bilateral cooperation in the spheres of lithium, investments and trade with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov at their meeting in Brazil, the minister told TASS.

"We have the common agenda - the topic of cooperation, investments, projects in the lithium sphere and trade," Sosa said. "These are the topics we have discussed," she noted.

Bolivia attaches high importance to cooperation with Russia, the minister stressed. "We see it as the friend and the partner in spheres we are developing in the country," she added.

The two ministers met during the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, where Bolivia participated as a partner country of the group.