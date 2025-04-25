Russian economy starts returning to balanced growth path — Central Bank

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. The national economy has started returning gradually to the balanced growth path, the Bank of Russia said in its press release.

"Domestic demand growth is still significantly outstripping the capabilities to expand the supply of goods and services. Nevertheless, according to high-frequency data, the economy began to gradually return to a balanced growth path," the Central Bank said.

"The upward deviation of the Russian economy from a balanced growth path is still significant," the regulator noted. "High domestic demand is backed up by rising household incomes and budget expenditures. However, high-frequency data and surveys of businesses indicate that growth in economic activity slowed in 2025 Q1 compared to 2024 Q4," it added.