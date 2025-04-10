CPC may bring Kropotkin Pump Station back to operation by end of May

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) plans to restore and bring back to operation the Kropotkin Pump Station damaged by Ukrainian drones in February until the end of May, the company said.

"The recovery work schedule provides for commissioning of the Kropotkin Pump Station by the end of May 2025," the consortium informed.

On February 17, the Kropotkin Pump Station, the largest CPC station in Russia, was attacked by Ukrainian fixed-wing type drones. The station was damaged seriously and was taken out of operation. Oil is currently pumped along an emergency loop, bypassing the pump station.