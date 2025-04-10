Bitcoin price may reach $250,000 this year — Cardano founder

NEW YORK, April 10. /TASS/. Bitcoin may hit $250,000 this year and recovery from the dip amid new US trade tariffs, founder of the Cardano (ADA) blockchain platform Charles Hoskinson said on the air with CNBC.

"The markets will stabilize a little bit, and they'll get used to the new normal, and then the Fed[eral Reserve] will lower interest rates, and then you'll have a lot of fast, cheap money, and then it'll pour into crypto," he said. The cryptocurrency market will stagnate during the next three - five months and then it will grow for about a year, Hoskinson added.

Several drivers for the Bitcoin price to go up are in place, the Cardano founder said. Firstly, the pool of cryptocurrency buyers is growing from year to year. According to Crypto.com, they grew by 13% annually to 659 million in 2024. Secondly, the change in the geopolitical situation will attract new investors. The third reason is the improvement of US legislation in the sphere of cryptocurrency market regulation, the expert added.