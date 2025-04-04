European bourses falling amid US tariffs, China’s duties

ROME, April 4. /TASS/. The Ftse Mib, the main index of Borsa Italiana, dropped by more than 7% during the trading session on Friday to 34,464 points, according to the trading platform data.

The DAX, the top index of Borse Frankfurt, plunged by more than 5%, the exchange reported.

Stock indices are in the red amid universal tariffs imposed by the US and tit-for-tat duties set by China for US products as a retaliatory measure.

The decline covers all European bourses amid concerns regarding the global recession and the trade war appearance risk.

The Madrid Stock Exchange lost 4.9%. The Paris and London stock exchanges lost 3% and 2.7% respectively.