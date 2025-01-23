Situation on wholesale fuel market stable, prices down — Russia’s antimonopoly service

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The situation on the wholesale market of oil products is currently stable, fuel prices are falling, head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia Maxim Shaskolsky said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"We are seeing a very stable situation on the wholesale market, prices are even falling," he said.

Shaskolsky added that Russia currently has sufficient reserves of oil products, as producers are allowed to export them.

He recalled that a joint order of the service and the Ministry of Energy set a minimum standard for fuel sales on the exchange - 15% of the total volume of gasoline production and 16% of diesel fuel. "Companies meet these volumes, they saturate the market, which makes it possible to maintain retail prices in accordance with the agreements, which do not exceed the growth of inflation," Shaskolsky concluded.