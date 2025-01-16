Expenditures on National Projects in Russia total $32.2 bln as of January 1

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Expenditures from the federal budget for the implementation of National Projects in Russia amounted to 3.31 trillion rubles ($32.2 bln) or 99.6% of the target as of January 1 of this year, the Finance Ministry reports.

"According to preliminary data, as of January 1, 2025, performance of federal budget expenditures for the implementation of National Projects amounted to 3,310.5 bln rubles or 99.6% of the planned budget allocations," the ministry said.

The following National Projects take the lead in terms of utilizing expenditures: Demography (100%), Safe and High-Quality Roads (100%), Science and Universities (100%), and International Cooperation and Export (100%)

According to the ministry’s data, performance is 99% and more for Digital Economy of the Russian Federation (99.7%), Small and Medium-size Business and Individual Entrepreneurial Initiative Support (99.7%), the Comprehensive Plan for the upgrade and expansion of the main infrastructure (transport part) (99.6%),Culture (99.5%), Housing and Urban Environment (99.4%), Labor Productivity (99.2%), and Education (99%).

They are followed by Healthcare (98.7%), Tourism and Hospitality Industry (98.6%), Ecology (97.7%), and Unmanned Aerial Systems (97.4%),the Ministry informed.