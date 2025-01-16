Novatek increases hydrocarbon production by 3.3%, gas – by 2.1% in 2024

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Novatek increased hydrocarbon production in 2024 by 3.3% to 667 mln barrels of oil equivalent. Gas production amounted to 84 bln cubic meters, which is 2.1% more than in 2023, the company reported.

The company also increased production of liquid hydrocarbons by 11.5% to 13.79 mln tons.

The total volume of natural gas sales, including LNG, amounted to 77.76 bln cubic meters in 2024, which is 1.1% lower than the same indicator a year earlier. Sales of liquid hydrocarbons reached 16.4 mln tons, which is 3.1% more than in 2023.

Processing of deethanized gas condensate decreased by 1.3% and amounted to 13.2 mln tons, stable gas condensate - increased by 5.6% to 7.4 mln tons.