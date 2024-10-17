Passenger traffic of Russian airlines up 4.8% in September to 10.7 mln people — agency

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Passenger traffic of Russian airlines grew by 4.8% in September 2024 year-on-year to 10.7 mln passengers, the Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport (Rosaviatsiya) said in a statement.

Among the country’s top five air carriers were Aeroflot, Pobeda, Rossiya, S7, and Ural Airlines, the agency added. "In total they carried 7.5 mln people, up by 6.8% compared with last September," according to the statement.