EEF has turned into important platform of building cooperation — Chinese vice president

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) has become a key platform for deepening mutual understanding and building cooperation, Chinese Vice President Han Zheng said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, adding that Beijing highly appreciates the Forum's role.

"Over the past years thanks to your efforts the Eastern Economic Forum turned into a key economic platform. We see that it has become useful for deepening mutual understanding and building cooperation. The Chinese side highly appreciates the role and authority of the EEF," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF this year is ‘Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential’. Business activities are broken down into seven thematic blocks: 'New contours of international cooperation', 'Technologies to ensure independence', 'Financial value system', 'the Russian Far East', 'People, education and patriotism', 'Transport and logistics: new routes', and 'Master plans: from architecture to economy'.

The Roscongress Foundation is the Forum’s organizer. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.