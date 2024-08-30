RTS, MOEX indices fall by 1.85-2.14% on Friday

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Despite high volatility, the Russian market remained around 2,700 points throughout the week. At the end of the main trading session, the MOEX index fell by 2.14% to 2,650.32 points, while the RTS index lost 1.85% and reached 915.6 points.

At the same time, the yuan rose by 0.124% to 12.05 rubles over the day.

"While Monday was the most optimistic day of the week, Friday was the opposite. By evening, the MOEX index had already lost about 2% and was trading near the year's low of 2,659 points," stock market expert at BCS World of Investments Alexander Shepelev noted.

Good reports from the "blue chip" companies the day before was not enough to create at least a short-term growth trend. "The financial results for the first half of the year published today by VTB, Surgutneftegas, and Magnit did not help either. Even Severstal, which decided to pay interim dividends, was in the red," the expert added.

At the same time, oil cannot support shares either, as it continues to trade below $80 per barrel, losing 1.45% on Friday after a brief rebound.