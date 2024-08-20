Price of Brent oil down below $77 per barrel on London’s ICE first since August 7

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for October delivery has dropped below $77 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since August 7, 2024, according to trading data.

As of 8:41 a.m. Moscow time (5:41 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 1% at $76.95 per barrel.

As of 8:54 a.m. Moscow time (5:54 a.m. GMT) the Brent price was down by 0.95% at $76.99 per barrel whereas the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for October delivery was down by 0.08% at $73.01 per barrel.