Russian GDP up 4.7% YOY in H1 2024 — Economy Ministry

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Annual GDP in Russia moved up by 3% year on year in June after the rise by 4.5% in May, the Ministry of Economic Development said in its review.

"According to the estimate of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, the GDP was 3.0% year on year above the last year level in June 2024 after 4.5% year on year in May, which is largely associated with the calendar factor (there were two less working days in June 2024 than in June 2023)," the ministry said.

"Overall, GDP moved up by 4.7% year on year in the first half of 2024, according to the estimate of the Ministry of Economic Development," it added.