China’s trade with Russia fully complies with WTO rules — Chinese embassy

WASHINGTON, July 11. /TASS/. China’s trade with Russia fully complies with the global standards and should not be criticized as China strictly controls its exports of dual use products, Spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Washington Liu Pengyu told TASS, commenting on the Washington NATO summit declaration.

"China did not cause the crisis in Ukraine and is not a party to it," he said. "We are committed to promoting peace talks. China is not exporting weapons to the parties to the conflict and strictly controls the export of dual use products, which is hailed by the world community. Our regular trade with Russia proceeds openly. It complies with WTO (World Trade Organization - TASS) rules and market principles. It should not be criticized."

"As for the Ukrainian crisis, the world community knows who is calling for dialogue and is seeking peace and who is fueling the conflict and instigating confrontation," the Chinese diplomat said. "We call of these countries to immediately stop fanning the conflict and provoking confrontation, to stop imposing illegal unilateral sanctions and to play a constructive role in ending the conflict and restoring peace."

The final declaration of the NATO summit in Washington that was released on Wednesday urged China to stop material and political support for Russia, which is conducting a special military operation in Ukraine, and stop exporting dual use products to Russia.