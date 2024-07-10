Brent oil price down to $84 per barrel on London’s ICE first since June 18

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for September delivery has dropped to $84 per barrel on London's ICE for the first time since June 18, 2024, according to trading data.

As of 10:10 a.m. Moscow time (07:10 a.m. GMT), the Brent price was down by 1.22% at $84 per barrel.

As of 10:25 a.m. Moscow time (07:25 a.m. GMT), the Brent price was down by 1.06% at $84.14 per barrel whereas the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for August delivery was down by 0.41% at $80.95 per barrel.