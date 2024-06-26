Russian stocks close in the green on Wednesday

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Wednesday as the MOEX Index added 1.3% to 3,151.7 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.36% to 1,130.73 points. The yuan exchange rate fell by 1.53% to 11.713 rubles.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 3,075-3,175 points on June 27, the yuan-ruble pair at 11.8-12.5 rubles, while the dollar value at 87-88 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 3,100-3,200 points on Thursday, the dollar at the range of 86-89 rubles, the euro at the range of 93-95.5 rubles, while the yuan at 12-12.4 rubles.