World Bank improves forecast for Russian GDP growth in 2024-2025

WASHINGTON, June 11. /TASS/. The World Bank improved its forecasts for Russian GDP growth in 2024-2025, according to the June World Bank report on the world economy.

According to the bank's experts, in 2024 Russia’s economic growth will reach 2.9%, in 2025 - 1.4%, in 2026 - 1.1%. In April, the World Bank forecast the Russian economy to grow by 2.2% in 2024 and in 2025 - by 1.1%.

The report noted that Russia's ties with China have strengthened as more Russian transactions are conducted in Chinese yuan. According to the assessment, the trade rebalancing is expected to continue, in particular the deepening of Russia's trade relations with China.

According to the document, the outlook for the Europe and Central Asia region is clouded by geopolitical tensions related to Russia's special military operation, as well as the likelihood of continued negative consequences of the conflict and the risk of its escalation. In addition, the World Bank believes that the uncertainty surrounding Ukraine poses ongoing risks to commodity markets, including oil and grain supplies, as well as to regional security.