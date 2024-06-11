Russian stock indices decline as trading on Moscow Exchange opens

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices started trading with a decline on Tuesday.

As of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index decreased by 0.07% to 3,178.71 points, the RTS index went down by 0.13% to 1,129.45 points, according to the data of the Moscow Exchange.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline to 3,175.53 points (-0.17%), the RTS index reached 1,123.32 points (-0.67%).

The dollar-to-ruble exchange rate at Moscow Exchange trading was 89.09 rubles (+0.61%), the euro-to-ruble rate reached 95.89 rubles (+0.58%), the yuan-to-ruble rate reached 12.243 rubles (+0.58%).