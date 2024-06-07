Payments for Russian exports in 'unfriendly currencies' halved in 2023 — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. The share of payments for Russian exports in the currencies of unfriendly countries halved in 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Last year, the share of payments for Russian exports in the so-called toxic currencies of unfriendly states halved," he said at a plenary session at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

At the same time, according to Putin, the share of the ruble is growing in both export and import transactions and is already close to 40%.

