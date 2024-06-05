Russia’s National Wealth Fund totals $142 bln as of June 1 — ministry

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Russia’s National Wealth Fund (NWF) totaled 12.7 trillion rubles ($142 bln) as of June 1, 2024, or 7.1% of GDP projected for this year, according to files released on the Russian Finance Ministry’s website.

As of May 1, 2024, the National Wealth Fund totaled 12.75 trillion rubles.

"As of June 1, 2024, the National Wealth Fund totaled 12,703,814.5 mln rubles, or 7.1% of GDP projected for 2024 <…> which equals $141,488.5 mln," the statement reads.

As of May 1, the amount of liquid assets of the NWF was 5.046 trillion rubles ($56.7 bln), or 2.8% of GDP projected for 2024.

In the previous month the volume of the NWF’s liquid part amounted to 5.172 trillion rubles.

The total estimated amount of revenues from depositing NWF resources on accounts in foreign currency with the Bank of Russia recalculated to US dollars from December 15, 2023 to May 31, 2024 equaled $50.2 mln, which is equivalent to 4.51 bln rubles, the ministry noted.

The exchange rate difference on the Fund’s assets nominated in foreign currency and revaluation of the cost of gold, in which the NWF’s resources are invested, totally amounted to 222.6 bln rubles from January 1 to May 31, 2024.

A total of 227.62 bln Chinese yuan, 329.71 tons of gold and 1.25 bln rubles were on accounts of the National Wealth Fund with the Bank of Russia as of June 1, the ministry said.