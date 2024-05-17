Russia and China interested in energy projects, including Power of Siberia 2 — Putin

HARBIN, May 17. /TASS/. Russia and China have confirmed their interest in implementing energy projects, including the construction of the Power of Siberia - 2 gas pipeline, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters.

"I’m not ready to speak about the technical details at the moment, but the interest in implementing these projects has been confirmed on both sides, because the Chinese economy is growing. It requires increasing energy resources that are necessary to maintain this growth, and there is nothing more reliable than supplies from Russia, this is obvious. We have a huge common border and no one can interfere here," he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander told Rossiya 1 TV channel earlier that Russia expects to sign a contract for the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline to China through Mongolia in the near future. "We also plan to finish the consideration and sign a contract in the near future for the construction of a gas pipeline with a capacity of 50 billion cubic meters of gas through the territory of Mongolia. There are other new projects as well," he said.

At the end of December 2023, Novak said that Gazprom and the Chinese CNPC were finalizing an agreement on economic and commercial conditions for the implementation of the Power of Siberia-2 project. Design and survey work to lay the Power of Siberia-2 section through Mongolia was also underway.

Power of Siberia-2 is the project of a gas pipeline that will go through the territory of Western Siberia to China. Its maximum capacity will be 50 bln cubic meters of gas per year. The pipeline will supply gas produced at the Yamal Peninsula and in the Nadym-Pur-Taz region of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District.