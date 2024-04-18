Russia can join top three countries by lithium reserves — governor

MURMANSK, April 18. /TASS/. Exploration in the Kola Peninsula demonstrated huge resources of lithium, Governor of the Murmansk Region Andrey Chibis said at the videoconference meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Exploration work on lithium deposits were completed and according to their results our country may join the top three positions in terms of lithium reserves. The volume of reserves in the Kola Peninsula was found to be even larger than expected," Chibis said.

Infrastructure is required to implement the investment project, both power transmission lines and the railroad, the head of the region added.