Number of applications in RuStore surpasses 37,000

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Over 37,000 applications are currently available to users in Rusisa’s Android application store RuStore, and a third of them are hosted by foreign publishers, Head of Partnership Department at RuStore Ilya Ulyanov told TASS.

"Attracting foreign developers is an important direction in the development of RuStore. We are constantly communicating with new studios and helping launch new and unique offers for our users. Currently, more than 37,000 applications are available in our catalog, a third of which are from foreign publishers," Ulyanov said.

According to the RuStore press service, over the past six months the number of applications from Chinese developers has grown fivefold. "More and more often, games from China appear in RuStore, which are not available in Russia in other stores," the press service said.