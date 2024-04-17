Russian stock indices in the red as trading on Moscow Exchange closes on Wednesday

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian stock market closed the trading session in the red, according to Moscow Exchange data. The MOEX index decreased by 0.26% to 3,454.07 points, the dollar-denominated RTS index fell by 0.10% to 1,154.28 points.

The yuan-to-ruble rate edged up by 0.002% to 12.98 rubles, the dollar-to-ruble rate decreased by 0.15% to 94.27 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate rose by 0.15% to 100.39 rubles.

"The attempts of the ruble to strengthen, the decline in oil prices and signs of local overbought have not yet allowed the MOEX index to get close to the mark of 3,500 points," said investment strategist at BCS World of Investments Alexander Bakhtin.

The growth leaders at the end of the session were shares of Sistema Holding (+4.05%), shares of Yandex (+3.51%), quoted prices of Samolet (+2.22%), receipts of Ozon (+ 1.34%), shares of Rusal (+0.56%), shares of MMC Norilsk Nickel (+0.5%).

The decline leaders were securities of Seligdar (-3.88%), PIK quoted prices (-2.32%), Globaltrans receipts (-2.27%), shares Russneft (-2.15). %), ordinary shares of Surgutneftegas (-1.72%).

According to the forecast by BCS World of Investments, on April 18, the MOEX index will be in the range of 3,400-3,500 points, for the dollar-to-ruble rate will be in the range of 93-95 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global expects that tomorrow the MOEX index will again show movements in the range of 3,400-3,500 points, the dollar-to-ruble rate may fluctuate in the range of 93-95 rubles, the euro-to-ruble rate vary between 99 and 101 rubles, the yuan-to-ruble rate will be in the range of 12, 8-13.4 rubles.