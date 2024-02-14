Moscow Exchange suspends securities market trading again

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Trading on the Moscow Exchange stock market has been suspended again, according to the official website of the exchange.

"Please be advised that trading on the Securities market was suspended at 10:36 MSK. The time of trading resumption would be announced in a due course," the statement says.

The exchange has not yet reported the reasons why the trading system failed.

On February 13, there was also a temporary suspension of trading on the Moscow Exchange securities market. It was due to a hardware error on the main server.