Public finance stability to be preserved — Putin

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has set the task of preserving the macroeconomic stability and resilience of state finance.

"It is important to maintain resilience of public finance when implementing all the outlined plans and follow the same principles of supporting macroeconomic stability as during prior years," the President said at the meeting on economic issues.

Exactly such action "made it possible to so decently pass through current trial," the head of state added.