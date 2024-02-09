Russian stocks down as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was down as Friday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index fell by 0.32% to 3,231.3 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index lost 0.58% to 1,118.45 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:22 a.m. (07:22 a.m. GMT), the MOEX was down by 0.36% at 3,230.28 points, while the RTS was down by 0.56% at 1,118.67 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.12% at 90.95 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was up by 0.11% at 98.02 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.17% at 12.578 rubles.