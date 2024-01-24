Russia’s oil reserves rise to 550 mln tonnes in 2023, gas reserves - 705 bcm

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The increase in oil and condensate reserves in Russia based on the results of geological exploration in 2023 amounted to 550 mln tons, natural gas - 705 bln cubic meters (bcm), according to the State Commission for Reserves magazine "Geology and Subsoil Use".

The statement also noted that at the end of last year, 43 hydrocarbon fields were discovered.

Earlier, the Federal Agency for Subsoil Management told TASS that the increase in oil and condensate reserves in 2023 was expected to reach 470 mln tons, gas - 630 bln cubic meters.