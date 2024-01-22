New Wildberries hub to be opened in 2-3 weeks in St. Petersburg — official

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. A new hub of the online commerce company Wildberries will open in St. Petersburg during two - three weeks, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 television.

"New shipments are being handled now for redirecting to other warehouses. Logistics is being restructured to deliver orders to clients within the same timeframe as before. Furthermore, as far as I know, a new sorting center of this company to receive goods of businessmen in the Northwestern region is to be opened in St. Petersburg during two - three weeks," Evtukhov said.

The company has already paid compensations to more than 50% or about 160,000 businessmen. Interaction with buyers, whose orders were lost in fire, continues.

The fire on the online retailer’s warehouse in St. Petersburg occurred on January 13.