MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian gas to Europe by the end of this year are expected to be two thirds lower than in 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Russian gas is cheap, reliable. True, the volumes have decreased. Supplies are lower notably than earlier, the volume will go down by around two thirds by the end of this year compared with 2021," he said in an interview with RT Arabic.

Meanwhile, Europe "purchases Russian LNG with pleasure" now, Novak noted.