Moscow sees interest of Russian, Saudi companies in cooperation — Novak

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Moscow sees huge interest of both Russian and Saudi companies in cooperation in various areas, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel, adding that the sides are discussing extension of air service among other things.

"I would like to note that we see huge interest of Russian companies in various areas, including energy, transport, public utilities sector, industry, and of Saudi companies in expanding cooperation. There are niches that may be developed," he said.

"We spoke today about the extension of transport service and the opening of air traffic lines so that more jets fly between our countries," Novak added.

Trade turnover between Russia and Saudi Arabia grew by almost 20% in the first seven months of this year, he added.