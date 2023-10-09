Russian Finance Ministry stands for predictable ruble rate — minister

MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The Russian Finance Ministry supports a predictable ruble rate, Minister Anton Siluanov said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 television channel.

"We indeed say the rate should be predictable for our participants in foreign economic activity, either for exporters or importers. I always say someone benefits from a weak rate and the other one - from a stronger [rate]. The predictable rate is more beneficial for the ministry of finance, for the government," Siluanov said.

The ruble rate in the draft Russian budget for 2024-2026 is set out from 90 to 92 rubles per dollar but it may change depending on external factors, the minister added.