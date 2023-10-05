Russia helping Bangladesh to create nuclear power sector — Putin

SOCHI/ROOPPUR, October 5. /TASS/. Russia is effectively helping Bangladesh to create its own nuclear power industry, President Vladimir Putin said via video link at a ceremony marking the delivery of Russian nuclear fuel to Bangladesh’s Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

"The Russian side is training the relevant high-skilled personnel for the nuclear industry of Bangladesh. Over 80 Bangladeshi students have already graduated from our educational institutions with degrees in nuclear engineering and their ranks will definitely grow further. We are creating not merely a single nuclear power plant, but rather we are effectively creating in Bangladesh, together with you, dear friends, an entire nuclear industry, a sector for the peaceful use of the atom," the Russian leader said.

A training center for the NPP’s Bangladeshi operational staff has been functioning at the plant site since last year, Putin noted. Specialists trained there will support key processes at the plant. "Over 1,000 Bangladeshi nationals have undergone such training to date. Owing to the valuable professional skills received, they can be in demand not merely in the nuclear power industry but also in many other branches of industry in the Bangladeshi economy," the president noted.

In conclusion, the Russian leader thanked Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her great personal attention to bilateral cooperation with Russia "both in the area of nuclear power and in all other key areas."

"I would like to wish further success to all of our Russian and Bangladeshi colleagues and friends. All the best to you," the head of state said.

The Rooppur NPP, equipped with two VVER-1200 reactors, is now under construction at a site 160 km from the capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka. Construction of the plant began in 2021. The design and construction of the facility is being carried out by the engineering division of Russian state nuclear power corporation Rosatom. The life cycle of VVER-1200 reactors is 60 years with the possibility of extending the operating life by another 20 years. Currently, construction of the plant’s first and second power units is underway.