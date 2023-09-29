Russia’s investments in economy of Tajikistan total $1.7 bln - official

DUSHANBE, September 29. /TASS/. The total volume of investments made by Russia in the economy of Tajikistan is $1.7 billion, Russia's trade representative in the republic Evgeny Korenkov said speaking at a session of the Dushanbe-2023 international investment forum.

"The total volume of accumulated investments from Russia, according to Tajik statistics, is $1.7 billion, of which direct investment is almost $900 million," he said.

The trade representative noted that currently 330 enterprises with Russian participation operate in Tajikistan.

The purpose of the forum in Dushanbe is to present the conditions and opportunities for a favorable investment climate in Tajikistan, attract investment, and expand cooperation between domestic companies and foreign investors. Representatives from more than 30 countries are taking part in the forum.