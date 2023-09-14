Russian foreign minister discusses cooperation of central banks with Myanmar’s counterpart

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of Russia and Myanmar, Sergey Lavrov and Than Swe, have discussed the issues of cooperation between the two countries’ central banks.

"We noted special prospects in the area of energy, peaceful nuclear development, civil aviation, telecommunication and information technologies, space activities, including the Earth's remote probing, agriculture, food industry, and transport infrastructure. We particularly focused on cooperation through financial and banking structures, including our countries’ central banks," Lavrov told a press conference following the talks in Moscow.

"We paid much attention to trade and economic issues where a certain decline in trade turnover is observed due to external factors, and considered the tasks of reversing the trend and restoring positive growth," he added.