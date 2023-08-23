Share of domestic aircraft in fleets of Russian airlines to exceed 80% by 2030 — ministry

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The share of domestically built aircraft in the fleets of Russian airlines will reach 81.3% by 2030, the Industry and Trade Ministry told TASS, referring to the strategy for the development of the manufacturing industry of the Russian Federation until 2030 and for the period until 2035.

By 2025, the share of Russian aircraft will be just over 53%, by 2028 it will reach 66.8%.

The ministry noted that this will be mainline aircraft SSJ 100, MC-21, Tu-214, Il-9, as well as regional An-24, An-26, Il-114-300, Ladoga and Baikal.

It is also expected that by 2030 the passenger traffic on domestic flights will amount to 104.5 million passengers per year and the traffic on international flights will be 11.6 million people.