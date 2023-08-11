Russneft may pay 2022 dividends on preferred stock

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The board of directors of Russneft recommended paying 2022 dividends on the preferred stock amounting to $110 mln or $1.12 per preferred share, the Russian oil producer said.

The Board recommended not to pay dividends on the ordinary stock and retain profit left after the preferred stock dividend payout.

The company informed also that the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders would be held on September 2021. The agenda comprises appropriation of last-year profit, including distribution of dividends, and amendments to the company bylaws.