Gasoline sales via SPIMEX on the rise in July — exchange data

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Gasoline sales through the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) gained 8% month on month and amounted to 798,300 metric tons, according to trading platform data.

The figure declined in annual terms by 13% - gasoline sales via the exchange totaled 917,300 metric tons in July 2022.

In monthly terms, 92-octane gasoline sales edged up by 10.8% in July to 463,990 metric tons. Sales of 95-octane gasoline saw an uptick of 4.5% to 328,070 metric tons.

Diesel fuel sales declined by 1.4% to 1.03 mln metric tons. Sales of liquefied petroleum gases plunged by 17.8% to 180,890 metric tons. Meanwhile, furnace fuel oil sales gained 48.5% monthly to 150,775 metric tons in July 2023. Jet fuel sales added 0.6% and reached 163,380 metric tons.