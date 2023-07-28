Imports of agricultural products from Africa to Russia up by 10% in 1H 2023

ST. PETERSBURG, July 28. /TASS/. Imports of agricultural products from Africa to Russia in the first half of 2023 increased by 10% year-on-year, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev told reporters during the Russia-Africa summit.

"In the first six months of this year, imports of agricultural products from Africa increased by 10%. The main suppliers are Egypt, which accounts for about a third of the total, as well as South Africa, Cote d'Ivoire, Morocco and Kenya," he said.

The Minister noted that relations between Russia and Africa are based on mutual interest. Along with the increase in the total trade turnover in recent years, deliveries from African countries have been steadily growing, he said. African oranges and other citrus fruits, cocoa beans, tobacco raw materials and a number of other products that are not produced in Russia due to climatic conditions are in demand on the Russian market. In the off-season period, Russia traditionally imports Egyptian potatoes, Patrushev added.

