EAEU to start funding joint industrial projects since 2024 — minister

YEKATERINBURG, July 11. /TASS/. A financing program to develop joint industrial projects of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-countries is expected to become operational since 2024, Economy Minister of Armenia Vagan Kerobyan told TASS.

"I believe we will draw up all the required documents, so that companies will be able to get subsidized funding for their projects in EAEU countries as early as from the start of the next year," the minister said.

The Innoprom 2023 international industrial exhibition is being held from July 10 to 13 in Yekaterinburg. Belarus is the partner country of the exhibition this year.