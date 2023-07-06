Dollar surpasses 93 rubles on MOEX, euro above 102 rubles

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate surpassed 93 rubles on Moscow Exchange, while the euro exceeded 102 rubles for the first time since March 28, 2022, according to trading data.

As of 10:25 a.m. Moscow time, the dollar was up by 2.4% at 93.19 rubles. The euro was up by 3.04% at 102.007 rubles, according to trading data as of 10:34 a.m.

By 10:47 a.m., the dollar had extended gains to 2.95% trading at 93.69 rubles. Meanwhile, the euro was up by 2.88% at 101.85 rubles, while the yuan was up by 2.77% at 12.89 rubles.

The MOEX Index was up by 0.93% at 2,831.09 points, while the RTS was down by 1.63% at 953.52 points.