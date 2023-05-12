Nornickel continues selling nickel through Rotterdam port

ST. PETERSBURG, May 12. /TASS/. The port of Rotterdam has allowed Norilsk Nickel to sell nickel through its transshipment hub, Vice President for Relations with Authorities and Administration at Norilsk Nickel Dmitry Pristanskov said at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum on Friday.

"We have worked out a plan for ourselves at the African hub, that being the port of Tangier in Morocco in Northern Africa. Moreover, recently [the port of] Rotterdam did allow us to continue deliveries of nickel supplies, so in principle, things are getting better," he said.

Earlier, reports said that Nornickel had started using a new transport hub, delivering a substantial portion of products (copper, in particular) to the Moroccan port of Tangier.

Nornickel declined to provide additional comments.

Norilsk Nickel is a diversified metals and mining company. Its production units are located in the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and the Trans-Baikal Territory in Russia, as well as in Finland.