Putin participating in Akkuyu NPP fuel delivery ceremony via video link

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is participating virtually in the ceremony delivering the first nuclear fuel batch to the first power generation unit at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkey.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also taking part in the ceremony remotely. Once fuel arrives at the plant, the Akkuyu NPP will officially become a nuclear power installation.

Akkuyu is the first nuclear power plant to be built in Turkey. It will consist of four power generating units with a capacity of 1,200 MW each. The power plant will generate about 35 bln kWh after being commissioned and will operate at full capacity. According to forecasts, the power plant will cover up to 10% of Turkey’s electricity demand.