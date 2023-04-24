NAMI negotiating production of Aurus-branded yachts with United Shipbuilding Corporation

TASHKENT, April 24. /TASS/. FSUE NAMI, the State Research Center of the Russian Federation, is negotiating a plan to extend the Aurus brand line with luxury yachts to be built by several companies, including the United Shipbuilding Corporation, Chief Executive Officer Fyodor Nazarov told TASS on the sidelines of the Innoprom international industrial exhibition in Tashkent.

"Yes, we are currently negotiating (to extend the line to luxury yachts - TASS) with several companies," he said. "Yes," Nazarov added when asked whether the United Shipbuilding Corporation is a party to the negotiations.

It is premature to discuss the potential timing for the appearance of such passenger vessels, he noted. "We are in negotiations so far. After negotiations, the creation process will take another several years. <…> These are luxury yachts," the CEO noted.

In December 2022, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov told TASS in an interview that Aurus had ideas for using the brand in the production of clothing, climate equipment and yachts.

Aurus is a Russian make of executive-class automobiles. Currently, the Aurus Senat sedan and the Komendant off-roader are being produced under the brand. But, plans call for expanding the Aurus make to encompass several models. Apart from the Senat sedan and Komendant off-roader, vehicle production under the line will include the Arsenal minivan and the Aurus Senat Long limousine, as well as the production of the Merlon motorcycle.