Prudence is watchword in government expenditures from Russia’s NWF — prime minister

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. The government exercises prudence with respect to expenditures of monies from Russia’s National Wealth Fund (NWF), Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday in addressing the State Duma, or lower house of the Russian parliament.

"There is an opportunity to use the National Wealth Fund, and we are very prudent in respect of utilizing its resources," the prime minister said.

In spending monies from the NWF, the government endeavors to target "appropriate technology projects and import substitution, for the achievement of the technological and environmental sovereignty of the country," he added.