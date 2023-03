MOSCOW, March 22. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate exceeded 83 rubles on Moscow Exchange on Wednesday for the first time since April 21, 2022, according to trading data.

As of 11:01 a.m. Moscow time, the euro exchange rate was up by half a percent at 83.01 rubles.

By 11:20 a.m., the euro exchange rate was up by 0.46% at 82.98 rubles, whereas the dollar exchange rate was up by 0.53% at 77.06 rubles. The yuan exchange rate was down by 0.03% at 11.16 rubles.